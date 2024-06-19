The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.62

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.47. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 45,430 shares traded.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
