The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.62

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.47. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 45,430 shares traded.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

