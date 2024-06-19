The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $16,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $12,219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,171,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,484,000 after purchasing an additional 672,415 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,651,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.