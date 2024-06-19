The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,651,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,211. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

