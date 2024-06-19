The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $301.21

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 301.21 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.66). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.74), with a volume of 47,260 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.77. The stock has a market cap of £55.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,057.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,785.71%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Further Reading

