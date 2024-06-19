The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 59.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 188,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.99. 6,170,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

