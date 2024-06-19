The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. 6,179,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.