The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

