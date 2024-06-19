The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing worth $69,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BA traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. 6,179,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

