The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,931,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 524,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,606. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

