TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0187 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $107.76 million and $41.67 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00041929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,554,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,752,012,422 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

