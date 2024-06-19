TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.81 and last traded at C$7.86. Approximately 107,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 187,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$872.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.86.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.