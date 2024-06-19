Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

