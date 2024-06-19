Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.