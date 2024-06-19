TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

