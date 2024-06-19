TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TAT Technologies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.