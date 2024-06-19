Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Target by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $6,474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,645,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,034,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. 2,969,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.