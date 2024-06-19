Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.3 %

TTWO stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.37. 1,184,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.