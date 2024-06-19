Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.0 %

APP stock opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,741,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,219,330 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

