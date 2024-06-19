Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,198 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.12. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

