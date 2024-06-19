Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 239.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

TAP stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile



Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

