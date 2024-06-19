Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

