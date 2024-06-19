Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 247 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.41 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

