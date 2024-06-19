Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

