Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 1.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 1,841,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,093,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,760. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

