SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

