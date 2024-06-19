SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
