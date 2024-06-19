Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

