Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,345. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average of $243.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

