Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. 4,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524. The stock has a market cap of $222.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $109.82.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

