Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $197.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

