Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,667,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. 1,825,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

