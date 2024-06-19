Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Walt Disney by 208.8% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,044,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

