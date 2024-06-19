S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,984.86

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,984.86 ($25.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($23.89). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.14), with a volume of 1,240 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.70) price objective on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The company has a market capitalization of £229.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,938.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. S&U’s payout ratio is presently 8,612.44%.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

