Streakk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $208,848.63 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $208,848.63 and $17,439.83 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.01981698 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,474.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

