Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading Up 0.8%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 353,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Straumann Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

