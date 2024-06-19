Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $36,471.34 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.01 or 0.05478070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.