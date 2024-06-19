Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $43,638.88 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.77 or 0.05493684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.