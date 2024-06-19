Strategic Advocates LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IGSB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,133. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
