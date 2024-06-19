Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 27,124 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Advocates LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,124 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 6,732,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

