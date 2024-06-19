Strategic Advocates LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,917. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

