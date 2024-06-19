Strategic Advocates LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 101,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. 60,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,851. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

