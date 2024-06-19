Strategic Advocates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strategic Advocates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $340.24 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $344.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.04. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,950 shares of company stock valued at $85,099,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.