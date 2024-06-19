Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 3,844 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 261.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,361,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $377.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

