Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 2,169 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 244,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,626. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

