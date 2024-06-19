Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 145 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,683. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

