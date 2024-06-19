StockNews.com Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.04. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

