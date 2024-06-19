StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
NWLI stock opened at $491.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $367.51 and a 1-year high of $495.38.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Read More
