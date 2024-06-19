StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NWLI stock opened at $491.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $367.51 and a 1-year high of $495.38.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 330.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

