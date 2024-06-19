StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BDL opened at $26.15 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

