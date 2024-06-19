StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of AWX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
