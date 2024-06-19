StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

