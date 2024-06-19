StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

