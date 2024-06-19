Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of National Vision Call Options (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 9,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,666% compared to the average volume of 538 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Vision

National Vision Stock Down 1.6 %

EYE opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.