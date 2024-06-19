Steve Cooke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($124,523.51).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 2.2 %

YNGA stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 966 ($12.27). 163,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,104. The company has a market cap of £367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 982.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

