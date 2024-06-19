Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Up 0.4%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 9,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
